Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?

The Thursday Night Football matchup this week will feature the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on Amazon Prime. With as bad as the NFC South has been, both teams have a chance at winning the division, but the Falcons are a bit more realistic. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.

The Falcons got a big boost offensively last week when Cordarrelle Patterson returned from the IR. In his first game back, he had 13 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. They showed they want to rely on the rushing attack and stay away from passing a bit. Marcus Mariota completed just 12 passes for 129 yards.

Things are getting ugly for the Panthers. PJ Walker had major struggles and ended up getting benched in Week 9 against the Bengals and it seems that Baker Mayfield will start this week. Sam Darnold is set to return from the IR this week, so they could start him as well. I would expect them to lose many games in a row as they’ll likely tank for a top three pick. That would help solve their quarterback issues next season.

The Falcons are set as three-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers sit at +130 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.