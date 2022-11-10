Best DFS lineup strategy for Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers go head-to-head for an NFC South showdown set for Thursday Night Football. The primetime matchup marks the second time these two have faced each other in three weeks, with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

For Atlanta, both safety Erik Harris and cornerback A.J. Terrell are questionable with ankle and calf injuries respectively. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga remains questionable after missing last week’s game due to a personal matter, and tight end Feleipe Franks’ playing status is uncertain as he continues to nurse a calf injury.

For the Panthers, Brian Burns remains questionable as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. remains questionable due to an illness. Quarterback Sam Darnold was moved to the Injured Reserve/Designated for Return list with a high-ankle sprain, but it is unclear if he will be activated prior to Thursday’s matchup.

Captain’s Chair

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons — $17,700

After the Falcons running played took the field for the first time in a month he totaled 44 rushing yards on a team-high 13 attempts and found the endzone twice. Despite playing on a short week, there’s no reason to believe he will get fewer attempts against a very favorable matchup. The Panthers are the 28th-ranked run defense which allows 139.3 yards per game on the ground, and they surrender 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers — $13,800

Moore had a pedestrian 24 receiving yards last week with just two receptions, but he has an excellent get-right matchup in the Falcons' secondary. Just two weeks ago he torched this same defense for 152 yards with a receiving touchdown, and there’s no reason to doubt he can put up another strong performance against the NFL’s worst passing defense. Atlanta gives up 300.0 passing yards per game, and Moore should confidently exploit his matchup given he is the Panthers’ best offensive weapon.

Value Plays

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers — $8,400

The 22-year-old receiver has quietly solidified himself as the Panthers' number two receiver with a solid volume of production over the past three games. He has accumulated 171 receiving yards on nine receptions during that time span, and someone else has to exploit the Falcons’ leaky pass defense with Moore likely getting the brunt of the attention. After scoring his first career touchdown last week it could be the type of spark needed to make him an under-the-radar play for Thursday night.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons — $6,200

Even with Patterson making his return to action the rookie running back was still a vital part of the Falcons’ offense last week. Allgeier had a team-high 99 rushing yards on 10 carries while adding a reception for 24 yards. It is clear that he remains fixated as a key part in the backfield given that Patterson will likely slowly ramp up his volume of carries. Until then it means the rookie tailback is a valuable play against a porous Panthers’ run defense.