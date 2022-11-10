Breaking down NFL betting splits for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10 Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will jumpstart the NFL’s Week 10 slate with a divisional rivalry matchup on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video. As this marks the second time these two teams have faced in three weeks, the Panthers will look to avenge their close loss to the Falcons from their earlier matchup.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers, Week 10 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Falcons are -3.0 point favorites. 79% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Falcons to cover.

Is the public right? Atlanta is 6-3 against the spread this season and has a clear advantage over Carolina, who is 3-6 in the same time span. Just two weeks ago this Falcons team eked out a win over the Panthers by three points, and they have the talent advantage on offense that should give them a boost. Despite playing away from home, the Falcons are also a strong 3-1 against the spread when playing on the road, while the Panthers are just 1-3.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44. 71% of the handle and 56% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Atlanta is 5-4 on the over/under point total this season, but in four games on the road, the total has finished over for the Falcons. The caveat here is that both teams need to produce efficient offense amid the low point total set, and given the fact that the game is being played on a short week it seems like a low-scoring affair is much more likely.

Betting the moneyline: The Falcons are road favorites with moneyline odds at -150. Moneyline odds for the Panthers are at +130. 80% of the handle and 74% of bets are being placed on the Falcons to win.

Is the public right? Atlanta did beat this same Panthers team just two weeks ago, but it came by way of a three-point win and it took arguably Marcus Mariota’s best passing performance of the season to do so. The Falcons are just 1-3 in games on the road this season, and playing on a short week provides another obstacle in their way. Granted, they will prepare for this divisional rivalry with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson, so perhaps welcoming back one of their top weapons gives much more confidence in the short week.