3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Between bye weeks and injuries, four of the top 25 fantasy producers at running back will not see the field in Week 10. As a result, managers will have to scour the waiver wire as well as their benches for viable alternatives.

Running Back Starts

With Cordarrelle Patterson fully back in the driver’s seat for the Falcons offense, he should have plenty of touches and scoring opportunities this week against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The calculation doesn’t get much simpler than that.

D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The same reasoning for Patterson applies here with D’Onta Foreman, albeit with a few caveats. Foreman’s poor performance last week had more to do with game state — the Panthers fell behind by 35 points before halftime, effectively negating opportunities in the run game — and that shouldn’t apply against the Falcons.

Khalil Herbert’s emergence creates some worry with David Montgomery. However, the veteran running back still heads the Bears’ rushing attack and should see no shortage of touches against a horrendous Lions defense.

Running Back Sits

The Chiefs haven’t signaled exactly when rookie Isiah Pacheco will take over as the leader in the backfield rotation, but that change appears near. Regardless, Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn’t hold tremendous value until further notice despite the name recognition.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

For several weeks now, Jamaal Williams has enjoyed the lead role in the Lions’ backfield with limited interruption from D’Andre Swift. However, with Swift closer to full health, Williams’ share of the pie could shrink quickly. Add the prospect of Detroit falling behind early and Williams’ prospects fall accordingly.

Not much has worked well for the Rams offense, and the running game is no exception. Darrell Henderson doesn’t have to worry too much about Cam Akers cutting into his share of the touches, but Los Angeles hasn’t shown enough proficiency on the ground — or really in any aspect — to justify him over any viable alternative.