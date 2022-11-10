2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us. Which wide receivers are in a position to have a breakout week, and which are going to be limited by opposing defenses? We take a look at which WRs to start and sit on your fantasy lineups this weekend.

Wide receiver starts

Drake London, Falcons vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons face off against the Carolina Panthers for the second time in just three weeks after going to overtime in their last matchup. Rookie London saw four targets for 31 yards in their last matchup, and we can expect him to see the targets he’s been consistently getting all season.

The Panthers are going to focus a lot of defensive energy on covering Kyle Pitts, so London has the potential for a breakout game this weekend. Carolina has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Darnell Mooney, Bears vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions are allowing the most yards per pass attempt in the league and the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers per game. Mooney can expect to split snaps with Chicago Bears newcomer Chase Claypool, but he’ll likely still be Justin Fields’ go-to target. Mooney logged a touchdown last week and 50-plus yards in each of the six previous weeks.

Wide receiver sits

Robert Woods, Titans vs. Broncos

The Denver Broncos’ pass defense is one of the best in the game right now, and they’re allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in the entire league with 10.5 per game. The Tennessee Titans will obviously turn to Derrick Henry to lead their offense as they usually do, but in this game, they’ll need to lean on the ground game even more than usual. It’s better if Woods stays on the bench this week.

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have only allowed an average of 13 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season, so while I might not go so far as to bench Davante Adams, Renfrow is probably a safe bet to sit out this weekend. Renfrow has not yet scored this season and added a total of just 32 receiving yards over the Las Vegas Raiders’ last two games.