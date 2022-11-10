How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers on Amazon Prime Video in Week 10 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Atlanta (4-5) fell to the Chargers in a 20-17 loss this past Sunday and as a result, relinquished first place in the NFC South back to the Buccaneers. The Falcons’ defense allowed the Chargers to march down the field in the final minutes of the game, where Cameron Dicker booted a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Carolina (2-7) got demolished in a 42-21 loss to the Bengals this past Sunday. The Panthers didn’t have any answers for Joe Mixon, who recorded five touchdowns in the contest.

Atlanta enters the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for the game is set at 43.5.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.