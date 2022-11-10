Thursday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 11 College Football

Are you tired of watching boring NFL games on Thursday nights that rarely produce exciting or entertaining football? Well, have I got news for you.

There’s plenty of exciting football on Thursdays each week, but those games just reside in the college ranks. Now, it may not always be pretty, but it’s virtually always exciting and entertaining. There are two games this week, both starting at 7:30. Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting football games Thursday night.

College football schedule, Thursday, Nov 10.

Tulsa vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC) has fallen off a bit ever since Mike Norvell bolted for Florida State. They just don’t seem to know how to win games. They’re coming off a loss to Central Florida where they were easily a better team but came up with zero points in two straight red-zone trips in the opening half. You’re not going to win games like that! QB Seth Hannigan has promise, he’s a dual threat that’s got over 2500 yards in the air and close to 300 more on the ground for 20 total TDs. Tulsa (3-6, 1-4 AAC) is struggling too. They’ve lost five of their last six games and are allowing over 33 points per game.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Memphis -6.5, Total 62

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3 SBC) has an offense that’s on fire. They score over 36 points per game and are led by RB Jalen White. He’s racked up 744 yards and 10 TDs on the ground. The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-5, 2-4 SBC) are not having a great time in the post-Billy Napier era. They’re barely scoring 25 points per game and roll into this one on a two-game skid. Though their defense is really good, allowing under 22 points per game, so this should be a fun battle between a really good offense and a stifling defense.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Odds: Louisiana -3.5, Total 59.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.