How to watch the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open via live online stream

The Cadence Bank Houston Open tees off on Thursday, Nov. 10. The full-field event features some big-ticket PGA TOUR names including Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Scheffler, one of last year’s runners-up, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +550. The tournament will run through Sunday, Nov. 13 with a cut after Friday play ends at Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

How to watch

To watch the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:13 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Montgomery

8:24 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastián Muñoz, Jason Day

12:58 p.m. ET: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Harris English

1:09 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen

Friday Featured Groups

8:24 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen

8:24 a.m. ET: Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland

12:58 p.m ET: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Montgomery

1:09 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastián Muñoz, Jason Day

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1 to 4 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 4 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 4 p.m.: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4