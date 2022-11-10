Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Cadence Bank Houston Open

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open returns to action Friday morning with the second round teeing off at Memorial Park Golf Course. The second round opens with two trios teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET. Michael Kim, John Huh, and Wyndham Clark are teeing off on the first hole. Maverick McNealy, Zac Blair, and Stephen Jaeger are teeing off on the tenth hole.
The tournament will air each day on Golf Channel. A live stream will air on PGA TOUR Live which is available at ESPN+. That will feature four feeds as follows:
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Houston Open on Friday.
2022 Houston Open Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|John Huh
|Wyndham Clark
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Maverick McNealy
|Zac Blair
|Stephan Jaeger
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lingmerth
|Mark Hubbard
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Scott Piercy
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|Lee Hodges
|Callum Tarren
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Davis Riley
|Max McGreevy
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Sepp Straka
|Harris English
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Garrick Higgo
|Stewart Cink
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Tony Finau
|Joel Dahmen
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Gary Woodland
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Sam Stevens
|Nick Watney
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Martin Laird
|Keith Mitchell
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Taylor Moore
|Aaron Rai
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Brandon Wu
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Justin Suh
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kramer Hickok
|Alex Smalley
|Matthias Schwab
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Cole Hammer
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dean Burmester
|Paul Haley II
|Zack Fischer
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Thompson
|Kevin Roy
|Walker Lee
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Kern
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Augusto Núñez
|Lukas Euler
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Jimmy Walker
|Ben Martin
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Anders Albertson
|Chris Stroud
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Danny Lee
|Alex Noren
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Wallace
|Adam Svensson
|12:47 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Beau Hossler
|Austin Smotherman
|12:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Doc Redman
|Sahith Theegala
|12:58 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jim Herman
|Nick Taylor
|Justin Rose
|12:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Scottie Scheffler
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|Zach Johnson
|1:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Jason Day
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Robert Streb
|Aaron Wise
|1:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Tyler Duncan
|Francesco Molinari
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Adam Schenk
|Justin Lower
|1:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Henrik Norlander
|David Lipsky
|1:42 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Chesson Hadley
|Byeong Hun An
|1:42 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Denny McCarthy
|S.H. Kim
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Harry Hall
|Trevor Werbylo
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Michael Gligic
|Philip Knowles
|2:04 PM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Nico Echavarria
|Sean Jacklin
|2:04 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|Carson Young
|2:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Matthews
|Brent Grant
|Johannes Veerman
|2:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Erik Barnes
|Travis Vick