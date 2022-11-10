 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazil Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Brazil Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 30, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Heineken

The Formula One season continues this weekend. They are in São Paolo for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. This is the second to last race of the season, and Max Verstappen has run away in the standings. He has won 14 races this year, which is a new single-season record. He will look to make it 15 on Sunday, November 13. The race will begin at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Verstappen is the favorite heading into the week at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -225. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+500), Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Pérez (+1200) and George Russell (+1200). Pérez and Leclerc are neck-and-neck for second place in the points race, with Pérez holding a five point lead with two races remaining.

A year ago, Hamilton won the race for a third time, beating Verstappen by 10.496 seconds. The race was canceled the year prior due to COVID-19 and Verstappen won it in 2019.

2022 Brazil Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen −225
Charles Leclerc +500
Lewis Hamilton +700
Sergio Perez +1200
George Russell +1200
Carlos Sainz +1600
Lando Norris +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Esetban Ocon +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

