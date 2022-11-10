F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazil Grand Prix heading into race week

The Formula One season continues this weekend. They are in São Paolo for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. This is the second to last race of the season, and Max Verstappen has run away in the standings. He has won 14 races this year, which is a new single-season record. He will look to make it 15 on Sunday, November 13. The race will begin at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Verstappen is the favorite heading into the week at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -225. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+500), Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Pérez (+1200) and George Russell (+1200). Pérez and Leclerc are neck-and-neck for second place in the points race, with Pérez holding a five point lead with two races remaining.

A year ago, Hamilton won the race for a third time, beating Verstappen by 10.496 seconds. The race was canceled the year prior due to COVID-19 and Verstappen won it in 2019.