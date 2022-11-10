Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Against all odds, the Atlanta Falcons have emerged with the inside track for the NFC South title. That has put several of the Falcons’ top players squarely under the fantasy spotlight, including quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

The Mariota rollercoaster continued unabated in Week 9 with the quarterback delivering his second-lowest fantasy output of the season exactly one week after his strongest performance to date with the Falcons. That type of fluctuation holds appeal only for the most desperate — or thrill-seeking — fantasy managers out there.

This week offers a new wrinkle as the Carolina Panthers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Only 13 teams have yielded more fantasy production to quarterbacks on a weekly basis than the Panthers, but it remains entirely unclear whether Mariota will take advantage of that opportunity. Even on a week with two of the top-5 fantasy signal-callers on bye, Mariota provides little reason for enthusiasm.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit Marcus Mariota this week.