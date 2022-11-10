Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

To the surprise of many, the Atlanta Falcons currently lead the race for the NFC South crown. That the team accomplished such a feat largely without the services of Cordarrelle Patterson — the do-everything running back who return from IR this past week — stands out as especially impressive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

After returning to the Falcons’ 53-man roster, Patterson wasted no time in reasserting himself as the fulcrum of the offense. The veteran turned 14 touches into 53 yards and two touchdowns, helping push the Los Angeles Chargers to the brink. While Atlanta didn’t emerge victorious, Patterson again looks like a strong bet for fantasy production.

This week’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers offers plenty of upside as well. No team in the NFC has yielded more fantasy points to running backs on a weekly basis. With Patterson firmly in the driver’s seat, managers can expect a nice outing in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Cordarrelle Patterson as a high-end RB2.