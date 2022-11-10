Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As few expected, the Atlanta Falcons enter Week 10 leading the NFC South. While that front-runner status speaks in no small part to the general dysfunction of the division, it also highlights the impressive exploits of multiple unheralded Falcons players including rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

While Cordarelle Patterson led the Falcons’ backfield in touches last week, Allgeier actually rushed for more yardage, outproducing his veteran teammate 99 yards to 44 on the ground. That production comes with caveats, however. Nearly half of Algeier’s rushing total came on a single play, and Patterson scored both of Atlanta’s touchdowns on the day.

With that context applied, Algeier might not have as strong of an outlook as some fantasy managers believe dispute a favorable matchup with the Carolina Panthers. No defense in the NFC has allowed more fantasy points to running backs on a weekly basis than Carolina, but that probably means a bigger outing for Patterson than the rookie.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Algeier as a FLEX only.