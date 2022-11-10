 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake London start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Drake London ahead of the Falcons’ Week 10 matchup against the Panthers.

By Derek Hryn
Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with Kyle Pitts #8, Drake London #5, Marcus Mariota #1 and Parker Hesse #46 of the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game against the Los Angles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Drake London continued his rough stretch of performances with three catches for 23 yards, zero touchdowns and a fumble. Week 10 offers another matchup for the rookie wide receiver to get back on track when the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London still finds himself inside the top 50 in fantasy football, posting 5.4 standard points per game in the 2022-23 campaign. He hasn’t recorded 5 or more catches since Week 2, and we shouldn’t expect much more in terms of volume with either Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

The Falcons’ schedule lightens up a tad over the next four games — Panthers, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers — but we need to see a drastic improvement from his 1.4 points per game in his previous three appearances.

Start or sit in Week 10?

A quick turnaround on TNF suggests that the Falcons don’t necessarily have a stringent game plan in place for the Panthers, so London may be capable of carving out enough space to score his first touchdown since Week 3. London can be started as a WR3/4 with upside in Week 10.

