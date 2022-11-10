Drake London start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Drake London continued his rough stretch of performances with three catches for 23 yards, zero touchdowns and a fumble. Week 10 offers another matchup for the rookie wide receiver to get back on track when the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London still finds himself inside the top 50 in fantasy football, posting 5.4 standard points per game in the 2022-23 campaign. He hasn’t recorded 5 or more catches since Week 2, and we shouldn’t expect much more in terms of volume with either Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

The Falcons’ schedule lightens up a tad over the next four games — Panthers, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers — but we need to see a drastic improvement from his 1.4 points per game in his previous three appearances.

Start or sit in Week 10?

A quick turnaround on TNF suggests that the Falcons don’t necessarily have a stringent game plan in place for the Panthers, so London may be capable of carving out enough space to score his first touchdown since Week 3. London can be started as a WR3/4 with upside in Week 10.