Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Kyle Pitts is currently the overall TE18 in fantasy football, but he has serious potential of finishing inside the top 10 before the regular season comes to an end. Yes, his production once again took a hit in the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but it was his second-straight outing with seven or more targets. Pitts will look to take advantage of his opportunities against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, but can he and Marcus Mariota fix their miscues in the passing game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts is projected as the overall TE11 in fantasy football ahead of Week 10, averaging 5.1 points per contest in the 2022-23 season. It’s not news to anyone at this point of his second campaign in the NFL, but Pitts has been a huge disappointment to fantasy rosters.

In eight appearances, Pitts has yet to crack more than five receptions. The Falcons must do whatever it takes to get their former No. 4 overall draft pick the football, as they try to make a run at the NFC South title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Pitts will continue to be a fantasy football gamble until he strings together back-to-back performances with quality production. Pitts should not be started against Carolina on TNF if you have any of the top-10 TEs rostered in Week 10.