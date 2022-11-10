D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Everybody knew that running back D’Onta Foreman was due for a few breakout games once Christian McCaffrey. He's been decent, but inconsistent. We look at his Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

A scary thing with the Panthers' run game is whether or not they can stay in games. Like in the Bengals game, they went down big and were forced to throw the ball. That takes carries away from Foreman. In the three games since the McCaffrey trade, Foreman has 48 carries for 259 for three touchdowns.

While the Falcons' passing defense has been atrocious, their run defense has actually played well this season. They’re allowing 106.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. This doesn’t look like a good matchup for Foreman. But I do expect this to be a close game, so Foreman should have an increased number of carries. This is a tough start-sit decision.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Foreman should sit this week.