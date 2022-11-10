DJ Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver DJ Moore is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. He’s dealt with bad quarterback play over the past few seasons, and still goes out and makes big plays. It was a bit of a surprise to see the Panthers hold onto him at the deadline. We look at his Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Through nine games this season, Moore has 35 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns. His single-season career high in touchdowns is four, so he looks like he’ll break that this season, but he needs the ball more. The last time they faced the Falcons he had six receptions on 11 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown. Look for another breakout game in this one.

The Falcons passing defense is by far the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 300 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. I don't see any chance of them being able to stop Moore this week. Look for him to see 10+ targets again. If you have a chance to bet his receiving yard total, I would be the over.

Start or sit in Week 10?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moore should start.