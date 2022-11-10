PJ Walker start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Quarterback PJ Walker is an exciting story. After being one of the best players in the XFL, he got an NFL opportunity with the Carolina Panthers and he’s now the starting quarterback in Carolina. The Panthers have ruled him their starting quarterback, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets benched this week. We look at his Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB PJ Walker

In five games, Walker has thrown for 623 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Panthers are 1-4 in those games and the offense has looked stagnant. The quarterback situation in Carolina is ugly as a whole, but they have a great chance at getting a high pick that could turn into a Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. With Sam Darnold returning from the IR, there is a good chance Baker Mayfield, Darnold, and Walker all take snaps as the quarterback before the season ends.

The Falcons have the worst passing defense in the NFL. They’re allowing 300 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. This should be a good matchup for Walker, but I can’t trust him enough to start him on fantasy. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing quarterbacks are scoring 20.8 points per game against the Falcons which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 10?

In DFS, Walker may be a good value option. But in season-long fantasy, you should have a better option to start there.