Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Coming out of the draft, there was some hype around wide receiver Terrace Marshall, but the Panthers' quarterback struggles have pushed him back. He’s still having a quiet season, but the Panthers are starting to give him more opportunities. We look at his Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

On the season, Marshall has 13 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals where he had three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown. This week, he’ll face the Falcons who he had tons of success against the last time he faced off with them. He caught four passes for 87 yards in their last meeting with the Falcons.

The Falcons are allowing 300 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. They have been the worst passing defense in the NFL by far. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 37.4 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. This looks like Marshall could have a big week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

In DFS, Marshall is a great value play. I would not start him in season-long fantasy, however.