Tommy Tremble start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tight end Tommy Tremble has had a relatively quiet career in Carolina. Unluckily for him, the quarterback situation in Carolina since he has been drafted has been very bad. We look at his Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Tommy Tremble

In seven games this season, Tremble has 10 receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He scored both touchdowns in the past three weeks which shows some progress. I don't expect his numbers to jump as the season goes on, however. I expect the Panthers to lose a majority of the games as the season goes on and end up with a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Once they add a better quarterback, Tremble’s number will skyrocket.

The Falcons passing defense is the worst in the NFL by far. They’re allowing 300 passing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. Opposing tight ends are scoring 11.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. This is a decent matchup for Tremble who has seen an increased number of targets over the past few weeks.

Start or sit in Week 10?

In DFS, Tremble is a good value play. In season-long fantasy, you should have a better option on your team.