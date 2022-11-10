How to approach Jazz win total, playoff odds after one month of 2022-23 NBA season

The biggest surprise one month into the 2022-23 NBA season has been the Utah Jazz. What many expected to be one of the worst teams in the league after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has actually been a competitive outfit. The Jazz are actually first in the Western conference at 10-3 and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down. Here’s a look at Utah’s updated win total and playoff chances on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jazz win total over/under: 41.5

For the over to hit, Utah would have to go 32-37 or better the rest of the way. The big concern here is whether management starts shipping out veterans like Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. If that is the case, the Jazz could see some decline. For now, it might be best to stay away from this total.

Jazz playoff odds: Yes +120, No -150

Unless there’s some serious tanking which occurs, the Jazz are probably going to at least be in the play-in conversation. At that point, they really don’t care about whether the draft pick is in the lottery or just outside it and all bets are off. “No” would still be the play here but it’s a lot closer than many believed it would be entering the season.