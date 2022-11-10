Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 10

Even though there are only four games on this Thursday slate, we still have plenty of NBA player props to sort through on DraftKings Sportsbook. To help narrow down your search for the best prop betting opportunities, we’ll lay out three intriguing player props that caught our eye.

Anfernee Simons over 19.5 points vs. Pelicans (-105)

Simons has gone over this line in three of his last four games while averaging 26.25 ppg over that span. His lone miss was Wednesday at the Charlotte Hornets, as he feel just short with 19 points. In other words, Simons has been scoring in bunches lately and playing up in pace against the New Orleans Pelicans is a good spot to keep him going.

Clint Capela over 9.5 rebounds vs. 76ers (-120)

Capela is averaging 11.0 rebounds per game this season while hitting double-digit boards in eight of his last nine outings. In fact, the Hawks center has absolutely smashed this number in recent contests, grabbing 19 rebounds in two of his last three. As long as he stays out of foul trouble against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, Capela should have no problem going over 9.5 rebounds. It’s worth noting that he eclipsed this line in two games against Philly last year.

Jimmy Butler under 5.5 assists vs. Hornets (+110)

Butler has recorded six or more assists in four straight games. However, it’s difficult to buy into his role as a bonafide distributor moving forward. This prop and the corresponding odds have increased due to Butler’s recent penchant for dropping dimes. However, he still averages 5.7 assists per game this year. According to Props.com, he has gone over this number in only 10 of his last 33 games and five of his last 20 home games. With plus-money odds to the under, now could be the time to sell high.