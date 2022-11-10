NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, November 10

We have a tidy, four-game NBA DFS slate on Thursday, Nov. 10. However, there are still plenty of NBA DFS value plays to click into your DraftKings lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Goodwin, Washington Wizards, $4,700

Bradley Beal has missed the last two games for the Wizards, and he has been ruled out again on Thursday. Goodwin has benefitted from his absence while averaging 24 minutes and 33 fantasy points in Beal’s absence. The price has risen from a bargain basement level number, but Goodwin still holds DFS appeal at less than $5k on DraftKings.

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets, $5,000

It’s hard to believe that Plumlee is still priced like a value play after his recent performances. In fact, the Hornets’ big man was $5,100 heading into Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He went for 40 fantasy points in 32 minutes, yet his DFS salary dropped to $5,000. Plumlee is averaging 31 fantasy points per contest in his last five. Even though the matchup against the Miami Heat isn’t great, the Charlotte center should see enough playing time to post a respectable score.

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,300

This is an injury-contingent play, as Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. If Nurkic is out, then Eubanks could draw another start. That was the case on Wednesday at Charlotte, and Eubanks went for 32 fantasy points in 22 minutes. The larger role would serve him well in a likely high-scoring game in New Orleans. Keep an eye on the NBA injury report for Nurkic’s status.