Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is airing on NBA TV.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hawks are listed as 1-point home favorites. The total is 222.5.

76ers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1

The Hawks are 4-2 at home this season, which includes some nice wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks in the past week. Meanwhile, the 76ers have dropped two of their last three contests, and they are still playing with All-Star guard James Harden. Atlanta is playing strong basketball, and the home crowd could power the Hawks to another big victory. Trae Young is dealing with a shin injury, so his status is worth checking before committing to Atlanta here.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

The Hawks have skewed to the over this season, as seven of Atlanta’s 11 games have flown above the total. This number is actually low by Atlanta’s standards, as the Hawks typically see a total in the 229-230 area.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in three of its last five games. Atlanta should be able to control the tempo at home, and that means a faster tilt with the Hawks ranking seventh in possessions per game this season. Take the over here.