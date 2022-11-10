Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans on Thursday

The Portland Trail Blazers will hit the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Nov. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass.

The Pelicans step in as 6.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +6.5

This is a battle between two solid teams in the Western conference. With that in mind, it seems like the Pelicans are more buzz than they deserve here. Backcourt stars Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons missed some time for Portland last week, but they are back in the mix — helping the Blazers win three of their last four. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have not covered the spread in five of their last seven outings. Take the Blazers to cover.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

This is an interesting contrast in style. New Orleans plays fast, ranking ninth in pace this season. As for the Blazers, they slow things down and sit at 25th in possessions per game. New Orleans has gone under the total only three times this season, but two of those games were against teams that ranked in the top ten for defensive efficiency. Portland fits that bill, ranking eighth overall in defensive rating this year. The under is the move here.