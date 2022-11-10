What is the spread for Falcons vs. Panthers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

An NFC South rivalry will kick off the NFL’s Week 10 slate. The Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite and the point total is 42.5.

The Falcons are just 4-5 on the season but they sit atop the NFC South division with a chance to move to .500 with a win in Week 10. Atlanta fended off the Panthers when they met two weeks ago in a 37-34 overtime win in what was Marcus Mariota’s best passing performance of the season. Atlanta will look to bounce back from a close 20-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 10.

The Panthers are hoping to snap a two-game losing skid heading into Thursday night, with their latest loss coming by way of a 42-21 blowout to the Bengals. PJ Walker will once again be under center as the starter for Carolina, and he will hope for a get-right game after being benched early with two interceptions in last week’s loss.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Falcons-Panthers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 3), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the line as of game-day morning (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers odds, line movement

November 10

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons -140, Panthers +120

November 6

Point spread: Falcons -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -135, Panthers +115

November 3

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -125, Panthers +105

Falcons vs. Panthers betting trends

SU: Falcons 4-5, Panthers 2-7

ATS: Falcons 6-3, Panthers 3-6

O/U: Falcons 5-4, Panthers 4-5

Falcons vs. Panthers betting splits

Point spread: Falcons 81% handle, 79% bets

Total: Under 60% handle, Over 52% bets

Moneyline: Falcons 80% handle, 74% bets