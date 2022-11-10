College basketball picks for Thursday, November 10

The first week of the 2022-23 college basketball season rolls on and we’ll take a look at some of the best bets available for Thursday’s games.

College basketball picks: November 10

Kansas -24 vs. North Dakota State (-110)

No. 5 Kansas began its national title defense by handling Omaha in an 89-64 rout on Monday. The Jayhawks shot 52.2% from the field and were buoyed by a 19 point, 11 rebound, and seven assist performance by Jalen Wilson. Meanwhile, North Dakota State got thrashed by Arkansas in a 76-58 blowout. The Bison struggled from the field throughout that contest, shooting just 33.9% for the night. Lay it with KU here as the champs should be able to cover this large spread with ease.

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman under 140.5 (-110)

No. 13 Indiana routed Morehead State 88-53 on Monday, a game where starters like Trayce Jackson-Davis barely played more than one half. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman got torched in an 89-58 season-opening loss to Iowa earlier in the week. I anticipate that IU head coach Mike Woodson will take a similar approach in limiting his starters’ minutes and the Wildcats still won’t be able to produce enough offensively to trigger the over. Take the under.

Vermont +7.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (-110)

We’ll have a late-night showdown between two teams coming off NCAA Tournament appearances as Vermont heads west to meet Saint Mary’s. The visiting Catamounts rolled Brown in a 80-65 victory in their opener earlier in the week while the Gaels held off Oral Roberts in a 78-70 victory. This mid-major showdown has the potential to be the game of the day in college basketball and I have the visitors covering as a 7.5-point underdog and keeping things close.