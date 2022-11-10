Chuba Hubbard injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

The Carolina Panthers listed running back Chuba Hubbard as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Hubbard has been dealing with an ankle injury leading up to Thursday’s game and was limited in the team’s Monday practice session. He was able to log full participation in both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices.

The Panthers play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Hubbard finished with nine carries for 63 yards and a rushing score in Week 7 and looked like a challenger to handle the lead duties in the backfield. But an ankle injury has kept him out of the Panthers’ past two games. The short turnaround from Sunday means that any participation in practice can help determine his potential playing status for Thursday. Given that he was able to log full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, Hubbard is trending in the right direction ahead of kickoff. Still, the best bet is to check before Thursday’s kickoff in case a lineup change is needed.

Hubbard’s likely return means that he will have to compete with D’Onta Foreman for carries, as the latter has posted two 100+ rushing performances in the past three games. Foreman’s quiet performance last week, in which he had just 23 yards on seven carries, could mean Carolina gives a fair split of rushing attempts to Hubbard. Despite Foreman having out carried Hubbard 15-to-9 the last time they both took the field, the latter arguably remains a pivotal player in the Panthers’ run game.