Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, Jerami Grant headline NBA injury report for Thursday, November 10

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, November 10 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 4, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

We’ve got just four games on Thursday’s slate, which makes for a light injury report. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 10

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

Christian Wood (knee) - OUT

Wood has already been ruled out, which means Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber are in line for more minutes.

Bradley Beal (protocols) - OUT

Beal remains out due to health protocols. That boosts Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis and Will Barton in fantasy/DFS formats.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (shin) - TBD

We’ll see if the Hawks push Young on the second night of a back-to-back. If he doesn’t play, Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter benefit from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Cody Martin (quad) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

This could be a rough one for Charlotte on the second night of a back-to-back set. Fading the Hornets here is the move.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Caleb Martin (quad) - questionable

If Herro sits, look for Max Strus to get the start and play heavy minutes. Martin’s minutes in the rotation would likely be split between Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson if he misses this contest.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Damian Lillard (calf) - TBD
Anfernee Simons (foot) - TBD
Jusuf Nurkic (groin) - TBD
Jerami Grant (ankle) - TBD

Lillard and Simons played Wednesday, while Nurkic and Grant sat the contest. We’ll see how the Blazers approach this one.

