Pick against the spread for Western Carolina-Maryland on November 10

The Maryland Terps look to improve to 2-0 under new coach Kevin Willard on Tuesday as they play host to a Western Carolina team looking to build confidence with a new backcourt.

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Maryaland Terps (-21.5, 139)

After spending the past two seasons at Iowa State, and making seven starts for the Cyclones during the 2020-21 season, Tre Jackson made an impact in the team’s season-opening loss to Georgia, registering 17 points and six assists.

Jackson and company will look to have better success from the outside than Niagara did against Maryland, as the Terps did not allow a single made 3-point shot in their season-opener against Niagara.

Maryland’s game against Niagara had the fewest possessions of any game involving two Division I teams on college basketball’s Monday opening day, making it difficult to cover large spreads.

Maryland has a new look backcourt with their top two players in assists per game last season gone, which will be tested against a Western Carolina defense that forced 11 steals against Georgia in their first game of the season.

Western Carolina has weaknesses in the post, but going against a Maryland team that allowed 13 offensive rebounds against Niagara should allow the Catamounts to give Maryland a scare.

The Play: Western Carolina +21.5

