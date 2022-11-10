Breaking down England World Cup roster for 2022

Gareth Southgate announced his final 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar today, with an experienced squad mostly made up of EPL players. England’s World Cup campaign gets started on Nov. 21 when they take on Iran to open up the action in Group B.

England World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

England was drawn into Group B along with the United States, Iran, and Wales, and are favorites to win the group at -280 after the squad announcement. They’re at +850 to win the entire tournament, just behind Brazil (+400), Argentina (+500), and France (+700) while Spain is level with the Three Lions at +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

While the squad is riddled with plenty of the players you’d expect to see, some other bigger names have been left out such as Tammy Abraham (Roma), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Reece James (Chelsea), and Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan). Southgate has chosen his preferred 26 players that he’ll hope to take all the way to the championship, earning their second overall title and their first since 1966. The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling should bring plenty of firepower up top while staples like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, and Harry Maguire will bring some solid defending on the back line.

England opens the group stage against Iran on Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a meeting with the United States on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. They’ll wrap up the group stage against Wales on Nov. 29, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET.