USWNT vs. Germany live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The USWNT begins a two-match set of international friendlies against Germany Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The Americans lost both of their most recent matches in international play against England and Spain, so they’ll be hoping to get a good result this time around. Here’s everything you need to know for the match.

USA vs. Germany

Date: Thursday, November 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

20 of the 24 players on USWNT’s roster for the two games in Europe will be part of this two-match set. Megan Rapinoe is the biggest name but the storyline here is the return of striker Alex Morgan. We’ll see how much of a difference that makes for the Americans.

Germany enter this match with three wins in the last three matches. Two of those contests were FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Alexandra Popp is the key player to watch for Germany in these matches.