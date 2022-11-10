 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Panther’s backfield usage in Week 10

We discuss the backfield work for the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

By TeddyRicketson
Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

We have made it to halftime of Week 10’s Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. D’Onta Foreman has led the way as the Panthers try to deal with bad weather during the game. The passing game has been rather non-existent, putting all eyes on the backfield. Foreman started with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear serving as the backups.

Panthers RB usage in Week 10 vs. Falcons

Foreman finished the first half with 14 carries for 55 yards. He wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but did run five routes. Hubbard had four carries for 11 yards and also hasn’t been targeted in the passing game. Blackshear has 17 yards on three carries. Hubbard had missed two games with an injury, so he could be getting eased back in for work. At this point in the game, Foreman has been the clear lead back.

