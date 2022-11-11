2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

With multiple fantasy starting quarterbacks on bye this week, managers might find themselves in need of waiver-wire alternatives. Fortunately, a few enticing options have emerged to help bridge the gap — and perhaps more! — for those in need entering Week 10.

Quarterback Starts

Don’t let Week 9’s performance against the Packers confuse you; the Lions cannot slow down opposing quarterbacks without massive breaks. Justin Fields can carve up Detroit through the air and on the ground, the latter reducing the risk of turnovers. Fields hasn’t entered must-start territory yet, but a big performance here could take him one step closer to that status.

After a thumb injury derailed the first half of his season, Dak Prescott finally looked like himself two weeks ago against the Bears. A matchup with a capable Packers pass defense doesn’t seem ideal, but the team’s run defense should open the door to a few nice gains on the ground and, potentially, end-zone opportunities for Prescott.

Quarterback Sits

No amount of neck jewelry can help Kirk Cousins overcome a matchup with a terrifying Bills defense on the road. Barring an unforeseen development, the ceiling for Cousins in Buffalo remains lower than usual while his floor looks as low as any viable fantasy starter this week.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

In the past, a #REVENGEGAME for Aaron Rodgers would push him to the other side of the start/sit ledger. However, the reigning two-time MVP has played poorly for weeks, and not due to issues with his supporting cast. Rodgers is the problem and, until further notice, fantasy managers simply should not rely on him.