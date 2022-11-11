2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

As we head into Week 10 of the NFL season, we take a look at which tight ends have favorable matchups this weekend and which might be better off on the bench.

Tight End Starts

Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are near the top of the board in points allowed to tight ends this season (11.67), and Higbee has become a central feature of a pass-heavy offense, behind just WR Cooper Kupp in receiving yards for the season with 312. While he wasn’t targeted against Tampa Bay last week, we can expect to see him used more against Arizona this weekend.

Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs are allowing a well-above-average nine fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and this matchup with the Jaguars is an interesting one for Kansas City. We can probable safely assume that last week’s dip in targets was a one-time fluke rather than a consistent scheme going forward, as Engram added up 247 receiving yards in the month of October and has become a favorite target for Trevor Lawrence.

Tight End Sits

Robert Tonyan, Packers vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys are allowing just 3.75 points on average to opposing tight ends this season, and Tonyan has seen five or fewer targets in five of the Packers’ last six games. This Green Bay offense is struggling to find its footing, and it’s not going to be easy against this tough Cowboys defense, so Tonyan might be a good option to fade this weekend.

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Steelers

While Hill is obviously not your classic tight end, the Steelers have succeeded in shutting down tight ends this season, and Hill is so up and down that it’s a safer bet to sit him than to start him against Pittsburgh. He had one short rush attempt and zero receptions this week against the Ravens.