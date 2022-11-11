2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

The NFL season feels like it started not too long ago, but we’re already approaching Week 10. These next few weeks are extremely important for season-long fantasy with many teams needing a few wins to make the playoffs. Below we take a look at which defenses to start and sit in fantasy this week.

D/ST Starts

The Saints are coming off a tough loss home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They could use a bounce back win. They still have a chance at winning their division because of how bad it’s been. The Steelers offense has been atrocious this season and they traded away Chase Claypool which likely didn't help anything. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing defenses are scoring 9.4 fantasy points per game which is the third most in the NFL. Look for the Saints to play well this week.

So far this season, the Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Their defense has played a major factor in that. They don't have a ton of interceptions, but they’re getting to the quarterback and forcing pressure. Facing one of the worst offenses in the NFL this week, I expect them to have success. Look for them to be one of the top scoring defenses of the week.

D/ST Sits

While once looked at as the worst offense in the NFL, the Bears have turned things around. They look good and they’re scoring points. Adding Chase Claypool makes them even better and gives them a legitimate option at receiver. I expect this game to be a shootout similar to both of these teams games against the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

Many people have high hopes for the Browns after what they did against the Bengals last week. But this week won't be like that at all. The Miami Dolphins offense has been exciting and can score a ton of points. The Browns defense isn't stopping them enough and we could see Tyreek Hill have 150+ receiving yards. I expect the Dolphins to score 30+ points this week.