2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

We’re through nine weeks of the NFL and it has been an exciting season so far. These next few weeks are extremely important for season-long fantasy with many teams needing a few wins to make the playoffs. Below we take a look at which kickers to start and sit in fantasy this week.

Kicker Starts

The Cowboys offense looked great against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. When the offense is moving the ball, Maher will have more kicking opportunities. I would expect them to get in opponents territory a ton and that should give Maher some field goal opportunities.

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season has been the Seahawks offense. After trading away Russell Wilson, everybody counted them out. But they look great and Geno Smith has played much better than Wilson this season. Myers has been valuable as he has one of the best kicking percentages this season. This week, I think they kick multiple field goals and he could be one of the highest scoring kickers in fantasy for the week.

Kicker Sits

Mason Crosby, Packers vs. Cowboys

As he's gotten older, Crosby doesn't have the same leg he did years ago. It’s understandable, but he’ll likely be retiring in the next few years. He doesn't have the ability to make big field goals and the Packers offense has been bad. This does not bode well for a matchup with the Cowboys who have been good defensively.

When on the field, Fairbarn has been decent this season. A big issue is the Texans offensive struggles. They’ve turned down many opportunities to kick field goals, because on 4th and short, for a rebuilding team, they would rather try to get the first down in opponent’s territory. I expect the Texans offensive struggles to continue this week and it wouldn't surprise me if they got shutout this week.