Friday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 11 College Football

Friday night brings with it a sense of excitement and anticipation for college football fans around the country. For most of us, it’s the night before our favorite team takes the field and we can plant ourselves on the couch with unhealthy snacks from noon until 2 a.m. watching the greatest sport there is.

But, don’t let all the excitement for Saturday make you forget about a solid slate of games Friday night. There are three games on tap, including a Power 5 matchup out west. Here’s everything you need to know about Friday night’s action.

College football schedule, Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, 8:00 PM ET

Cincinnati (7-2, 4-1 AAC) has been a tad underwhelming this season after 2021’s CFP run. They win a lot, but they play bad teams a lot closer than they should and lose to slightly above average teams like Arkansas and Central Florida. This Pirates (6-3, 3-2 AAC) team is interesting too. They’ve won four of their last five, including three in a row highlighted by a blowout win over Central Florida and a win over BYU last week. Holton Ahlers, who has seemingly been in college for 37 years, is finally having that breakout season that’s been promised over the last few decades. He’s got over 2600 passing yards, 18 TDs through the air and five more on the ground and has only turned the ball over five times.

Time: 8 p.m. est

TV: ESPN 2

Odds: Cincinnati -6, Total 53.5

Colorado vs. No. 9 USC, 9:30 PM ET

Colorado (1-8, 1-5 PAC 12) has been really bad this season, there’s no two ways about it. So bad they fired coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. They’re scoring just 15 points per game and are allowing an average of over 40 per contest. That ranks 129 and 130, respectively. The Trojans (8-1, 6-1 PAC 12) are really good, in contrast. Caleb Williams has lived up to the hype, tossing 28 touchdowns to just one interception, while also hitting paydirt four more times as a runner.

This game is not going to be close.

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

Odds: USC -34, Total 64

Fresno State vs. UNLV, 10:30 PM

UNLV (4-5, 2-3 MWC) is having one of their better seasons as of late. Still, they’re on a four-game losing skid and only one of those games was remotely competitive. The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-MWC) haven’t lost since Oct. 8 and boast an offense that’s scoring close to 30 points per game. They’re led by RB Jordan Mims. He’s got nine scores rushing and another one through the air. He’s racked up a total of 977 all-purpose yards this year, with 802 of them coming on the ground.

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: Fresno State -9.5, Total 58

