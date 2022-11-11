Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday at 6:40 a.m. ET, and Wyndham Clark is tied with three other players at -5 as the round gets underway

The first trios are already on the course, but the afternoon groups beginning at 12:25 p.m. ET means it should be about 1:30 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be. Many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18, but the course changes for the day should start to reveal themselves by that point in the day. And with thunderstorms and rain expected, it might be a challenge to see all 132 players get through their second round today.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Houston Open as of now?

There are 67 golfers at even or better so far. And with the weather in Houston rather precarious, it might be better to be a late tee time attacking a softer course either later today or tomorrow morning.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Sepp Straka opened with a 78 on the Par 70 track at Memorial Park, and he’ll have a fun round today with no consequences for the weekend. The same for Sam Burns (+7), while Jimmy Walker and Cameron Champ (+4) will need to go low today to have a chance to play the weekend.