How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 16

The English Premier League’s Matchday 16 will take place this weekend, with ten matches spread across the schedule on Saturday and Sunday. There are some exciting matches ahead for viewers, including Manchester United vs. Fulham and Newcastle vs. Chelsea. Arsenal are still two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the EPL leaderboard.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 16 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 16 schedule

Saturday, November 12

Manchester City vs. Brentford - 7:30 a.m. ET - USA

Everton vs. Bournemouth - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock

West Ham vs. Leicester City - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock

Liverpool vs. Southhampton - 10:00 a.m. ET - USA

Tottenham vs. Leeds - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock

Newcastle vs. Chelsea - 12:30 p.m. ET - Peacock

Wolves vs. Arsenal - 2:45 p.m. ET - Peacock

Sunday, November 13

Brighton vs. Aston Villa - 9:00 a.m. ET - Peacock

Fulham vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET - Peacock