How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 16

The English Premier League’s Matchday 16 will take place this weekend, with ten matches spread across the schedule on Saturday and Sunday. There are some exciting matches ahead for viewers, including Manchester United vs. Fulham and Newcastle vs. Chelsea. Arsenal are still two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the EPL leaderboard.
EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.
Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 16 ahead of this weekend.
EPL Matchday 16 schedule
Saturday, November 12
Manchester City vs. Brentford - 7:30 a.m. ET - USA
Everton vs. Bournemouth - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock
West Ham vs. Leicester City - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock
Liverpool vs. Southhampton - 10:00 a.m. ET - USA
Tottenham vs. Leeds - 10:00 a.m. ET - Peacock
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - 12:30 p.m. ET - Peacock
Wolves vs. Arsenal - 2:45 p.m. ET - Peacock
Sunday, November 13
Brighton vs. Aston Villa - 9:00 a.m. ET - Peacock
Fulham vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET - Peacock