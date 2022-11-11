F1 schedule: Brazil Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is heading into its second-to-last race weekend. They are in São Paulo, Brazil for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has dominated this season and has won a record 14 grand prix including the three most recent. The action in Brazil gets started on Friday, November 11, ahead of the race on Sunday, November 13.

The first practice session will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. ET. This qualifying event isn't for the race itself but for the sprint race that will be held on Saturday. The second practice session will be at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the sprint race at 2:30 p.m. ET. The sprint race will determine the order of the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The race will air on ABC while everything else will air on the ESPN family of networks. The full weekend will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is the favorite heading into the week at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -225. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+500), Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200) and George Russell (+1200).

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Brazil Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 11

10:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

2:00 p.m. — Sprint race qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 12

10:30 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

2:30 p.m. — Sprint race— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 13

1:00 p.m. — Brazil Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN