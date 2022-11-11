Breaking down the weather forecast for the Brazil Grand Prix

Formula One is heading into its second-to-last race weekend. They are in San Paulo, Brazil for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has dominated this season and has won a record 14 grand prix including the three most recent. The action in Brazil gets started on Friday, November 11, ahead of the race on Sunday, November 13.

To be honest, the weekend forecast doesn’t look great for racing. The temperatures are fine, but there will likely be a lot of rain. There’s at least a 50% chance of rain each day that there are events, so it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the practice sessions, qualifying and sprint and then the race on Sunday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, November 11

Hi 77°, Low 64°: A stray afternoon t-storm, 50%

10:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

2:00 p.m. — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 12

Hi 76°, Low 64°: A morning thunderstorm or two, 70%

10:30 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

2:30 p.m. — Sprint Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 13

Hi 78°, Low 66°: Some rain and a thunderstorm, 71%

1:00 p.m. — Brazil Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN (71 laps, 190.064 miles)