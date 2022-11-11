 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Brazil Grand Prix practice on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
A Formula 1 racing team car from Oracle Red Bull Racing burns out on the Las Vegas Strip during the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party, ahead of the 2023 Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2022. - The inaugural Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix will take place November 16-18, 2023. Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Sao Paulo this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the qualifying sprint race at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be two practice runs you can watch as well. The first practice runs will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race. The second and final practice run will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2, while Saturday’s practice and sprint race will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Charles Leclerc at ++500. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +700.

Verstappen has +125 odds to win the pole position for Sunday. Leclerc (+125), Carlos Sainz (+550), Sergio Perez (+1200) and George Russell (+1400) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.

How to watch practice for the Brazil Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.
Practice 2: Saturday, November 12, 10:30 a.m.
TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Brazil Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
2 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
3 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
4 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
5 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
6 George Russell 63 Mercedes
7 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
11 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
12 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
13 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
14 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
15 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
16 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari

