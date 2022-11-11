F1 practice live stream: How to watch Brazil Grand Prix practice on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Sao Paulo this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the qualifying sprint race at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be two practice runs you can watch as well. The first practice runs will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race. The second and final practice run will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2, while Saturday’s practice and sprint race will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Charles Leclerc at ++500. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +700.

Verstappen has +125 odds to win the pole position for Sunday. Leclerc (+125), Carlos Sainz (+550), Sergio Perez (+1200) and George Russell (+1400) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.

How to watch practice for the Brazil Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.

Practice 2: Saturday, November 12, 10:30 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list