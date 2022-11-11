F1 practice start time: When the Brazil Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One enters its second-to-last race weekend this weekend. The 2022 Brazil Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 13. The weekend gets started on Friday, November 11, with a practice session as well as qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race. The second practice session will be Saturday morning, followed by the sprint race that will determine the starting grid for Sunday.

Both practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Charles Leclerc at ++500. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +700.

Verstappen has +125 odds to win the pole position for Sunday. Leclerc (+125), Carlos Sainz (+550), Sergio Perez (+1200) and George Russell (+1400) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.

How to watch practice for the Brazil Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 11, 10:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Saturday, November 12, 10:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list