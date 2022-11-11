 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Brazil Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Brazil on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
16 Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, action during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Circuito Hermanos Rodriguez from October 27th to 30rd, 2022 in Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico. Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One enters its second-to-last race weekend this weekend. The 2022 Brazil Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 13. The weekend gets started on Friday, November 11, with a practice session as well as qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race. The second practice session will be Saturday morning, followed by the sprint race that will determine the starting grid for Sunday.

Both practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Charles Leclerc at ++500. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +700.

Verstappen has +125 odds to win the pole position for Sunday. Leclerc (+125), Carlos Sainz (+550), Sergio Perez (+1200) and George Russell (+1400) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.

How to watch practice for the Brazil Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 11, 10:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, November 12, 10:30 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Brazil Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
2 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
3 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
4 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
5 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
6 George Russell 63 Mercedes
7 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
11 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
12 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
13 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
14 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
15 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
16 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari

