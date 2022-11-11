 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Brazil Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

F1 is back for the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday and we run through some key details.

By slim21
F1 Grand Prix Of Mexico Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing will take place in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will take start on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The qualifying event will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying is a day earlier than normal because it is for a sprint race on Saturday rather than Sunday’s Grand Prix. The sprint race is a 100-kilometer race with no pit stops. The winner of the sprint race will claim the pole position and the rest of the starting grid will be determined by results from that race.

The sprint race qualifying on Friday will operate in the same fashion as regular qualifying. It will last a little over an hour and will be broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race at -225 odds. Charles Leclerc (+500) is next choice, followed by Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200), and George Russell (+1200) respective to their odds to win the Brazil Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November 11
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Brazil Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
2 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
3 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
4 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
5 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
6 George Russell 63 Mercedes
7 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
11 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
12 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
13 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
14 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
15 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
16 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari

More From DraftKings Nation