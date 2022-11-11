F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Brazil Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Friday

Formula One racing will take place in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will take start on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The qualifying event will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying is a day earlier than normal because it is for a sprint race on Saturday rather than Sunday’s Grand Prix. The sprint race is a 100-kilometer race with no pit stops. The winner of the sprint race will claim the pole position and the rest of the starting grid will be determined by results from that race.

The sprint race qualifying on Friday will operate in the same fashion as regular qualifying. It will last a little over an hour and will be broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race at -225 odds. Charles Leclerc (+500) is next choice, followed by Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200), and George Russell (+1200) respective to their odds to win the Brazil Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November 11

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list