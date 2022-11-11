 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix on Friday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo via live stream.

By slim21
F1 Grand Prix Of Mexico Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Brazil this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Friday at 2 p.m. The qualifying session sets the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The sprint race in turn sets the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will run for a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will see all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time with the fives slowest eliminated and placed in P16-20 in the starting grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time with the five slowest slotted in P11-15. The final ten minutes will feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Heading into qualifying, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race at -225 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+500) is next in line, followed by Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200), and George Russell (+1200) respective to their odds to win the Brazil Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Brazil Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
2 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
3 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
4 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
5 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
6 George Russell 63 Mercedes
7 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
10 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
11 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
12 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
13 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
14 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
15 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
16 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
19 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari

