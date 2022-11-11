How to watch F1 qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix on Friday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Brazil this weekend for the Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Friday at 2 p.m. The qualifying session sets the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The sprint race in turn sets the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will run for a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will see all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time with the fives slowest eliminated and placed in P16-20 in the starting grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time with the five slowest slotted in P11-15. The final ten minutes will feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Heading into qualifying, Max Verstappen is favored to win the race at -225 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+500) is next in line, followed by Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200), and George Russell (+1200) respective to their odds to win the Brazil Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Friday, November

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list