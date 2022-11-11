F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen claims first ever pole for sprint race at Brazil Grand Prix

Q3 results: Kevin Magnussen claimed the fastest time in Q3, which secured him a pole position for the first time in his racing career. He will sit on the pole for Saturday’s sprint race ahead of Sunday’s Brazil Grand Prix. Max Verstappen finished second in qualifying.

Q2 results: The second qualifying period is a wrap and we’re down to the final ten. The five slowest drovers were Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Lance Stroll. Max Verstappen had the fastest run in the second qualifying period.

Q1 results: The first qualifying session is a wrap. Nicholas Latifi, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, and Mick Schumacher were the five slowest drivers and will slot into P16-20 in Saturday’s sprint race. Lando Norris ran the fastest time in the first qualifying session.

Formula One racing has arrived in Sao Paulo this weekend for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Friday, qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race will take place at 2 p.m. ET., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to be the fastest qualifier on Friday at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +100. Charles Leclerc (+150), Carlos Sainz (+550), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1600) follow with the best odds to be the fastest qualifiers and earn the first starting spot in Saturday’s sprint race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Brazil Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.