UFC 281 odds: Betting odds for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full card

The UFC will host UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 12. The main event will be for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds as of Friday afternoon, November 11.

UFC 281 odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) (-210) vs. Alex Pereira (+180) for the UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Poirier (-215) vs. Michael Chandler (+185), Lightweights

Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell (+105) vs. Renato Moicano (-125), Lightweights

Dominick Reyes (-210) vs. Ryan Spann (+180); Light Heavyweights

Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights

Early preliminary card