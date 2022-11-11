UFC 281 odds: Betting odds for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira full card

The UFC will host UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 12. The main event will be for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds as of Friday afternoon, November 11.
UFC 281 odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (c) (-210) vs. Alex Pereira (+180) for the UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier (-215) vs. Michael Chandler (+185), Lightweights
Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights
- Dan Hooker (-150) vs. Claudio Puelles (+130), Lightweights
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell (+105) vs. Renato Moicano (-125), Lightweights
Dominick Reyes (-210) vs. Ryan Spann (+180); Light Heavyweights
Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights
- Andre Petroski (-200) vs. Wellington Turman (+170), Middleweights
Early preliminary card
- Matt Frevola (+135) vs. Ottman Azaitar (-155), Lightweights
- Michael Trizano (+150) vs. Choi Seung-woo (-175), Featherweights
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-110) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-110), Strawweights
- Julio Arce (+175) vs. Montel Jackson (-205), Bantamweights
- Carlos Ulberg (-125) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+105), Light Heavyweights