F1 sprint race start time: What time sprint qualifying begins for the Brazil Grand Prix

The Brazil Grand Prix brings a qualifying rarity this weekend with a sprint race planned for Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

This is the third and final race of the 2022 F1 calendar that features a sprint race as part of the qualifying process. The drivers ran qualifying on Friday to set the starting grid for the Saturday sprint. On Saturday, the field will run a 100-kilometer race on the course in São Paulo and that will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Brazil Grand Prix. It will last approximately an hour given the shorter nature of the race.

The idea behind a sprint race is that it gives race fans an extra day of competitive driving by the whole field in addition to the traditional qualifying. Some fans don’t like it, but it’s here to stay, with F1 expanding the sprint format to six races in 2023.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying, although odds have been pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook for the time-being. Once Friday’s qualifying run finishes, we’ll have updated odds for Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s main event in São Paulo.

How to watch the Sprint Race at the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting Grid (pending)