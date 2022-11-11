 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 sprint race start time: What time sprint qualifying begins for the Brazil Grand Prix

F1 is back for the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. A sprint race is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By mike.turay1
A general view of the We Race As One gesture on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

The Brazil Grand Prix brings a qualifying rarity this weekend with a sprint race planned for Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

This is the third and final race of the 2022 F1 calendar that features a sprint race as part of the qualifying process. The drivers ran qualifying on Friday to set the starting grid for the Saturday sprint. On Saturday, the field will run a 100-kilometer race on the course in São Paulo and that will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Brazil Grand Prix. It will last approximately an hour given the shorter nature of the race.

The idea behind a sprint race is that it gives race fans an extra day of competitive driving by the whole field in addition to the traditional qualifying. Some fans don’t like it, but it’s here to stay, with F1 expanding the sprint format to six races in 2023.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying, although odds have been pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook for the time-being. Once Friday’s qualifying run finishes, we’ll have updated odds for Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s main event in São Paulo.

How to watch the Sprint Race at the Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting Grid (pending)

2022 Brazil Grand Prix sprint race starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Kevin Magnussen 20
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 George Russell 63
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sergio Pérez 11
10 Charles Leclerc 16
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Nicholas Latifi 6
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Valtteri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Mick Schumacher 47

