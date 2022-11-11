Full undercard for Sunny Edwards vs. Felix Alvarado flyweight title fight

Probellum will hold its next boxing event on Friday, November 11 at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. Due to the time difference, the main card is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the main event ringwalks tentatively happening at 5 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will feature Sunny Edwards defending his IBF flyweight championship against Felix Alvarado. The event will be available for free on FITE TV.

Edwards enters with an 18-0 record and has four knockouts to his credit. This will be his third title defense. Most recently, he defended his belt against Muhammad Waseem in March of this year and Jayson Mama in December of last year. He retained by unanimous decision in both of the fights. Edwards is the -500 odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alvarado heads into this matchup with a 38-2 record with an astounding 33 wins by knockout. He hasn’t fought since May of this year when he knocked out Luis Javier Cerrito in the fourth round. Prior to that, Alvarado knocked out Israel Vazquez in the first round of their August 2021 bout with a right cross. Despite the experience advantage and knockout power, he is the +340 underdog.

Full Card for Sunny Edwards vs. Felix Alvarado